BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8025 2.80 2.73 2.76 AT&TInc 2.04 32202 32.04 31.74 31.87+.12 Alconn 9993 57.19 56.88 57.03—1.01 Alibaba 20736…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8025 2.80 2.73 2.76 AT&TInc 2.04 32202 32.04 31.74 31.87+.12 Alconn 9993 57.19 56.88 57.03—1.01 Alibaba 20736 187.40 184.68 185.23—1.96 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8115 10.10 10.05 10.07+.01 Ambev .05e 20559 4.57 4.52 4.54—.02 Annaly 1.20e 6463 10.07 10.03 10.04+.01 ArcelorMrs .10p 8834 22.15 21.93 22.07+.11 AstraZens 1.37e 15288 40.87 40.67 40.68—.01 AuroraCn 29700 8.94 8.77 8.90+.09 BcBilVArg .27e 7492 6.01 5.94 5.97—.06 BcoBrads .06a 10371 9.43 9.31 9.32—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 9853 4.91 4.86 4.88—.00 BkofAm .60 64668 29.09 28.75 28.90+.01 BarrickGld 21552 13.96 13.80 13.81+.09 Boeing 8.22f 15597 368.79 364.20 364.66—4.38 BrMySq 1.64 21961 46.32 45.71 46.29+.31 CVSHealth 2 13958 53.89 53.15 53.33—.39 CallonPet 7347 7.94 7.79 7.88+.06 CdnNRsgs 1.50f 8347 29.53 29.26 29.50+.16 Centenes 9579 58.17 57.66 57.87—.01 CenterPnt 1.11 6726 30.52 30.29 30.49+.17 CntryLink 1m 7085 12.50 12.34 12.40+.01 ChesEng 41707 3.41 3.35 3.37+.03 CgpVelLCrd 8229 22.18 21.94 22.12+.38 CgpVelICrd 9406 5.45 5.39 5.41—.09 Citigroup 1.80 15666 65.59 64.78 65.02—.18 ClevCliffs .20 12436 10.43 10.09 10.16—.09 CocaCola 1.60f 11037 47.00 46.73 46.83+.16 CousPrp .29f 12845 9.62 9.55 9.61+.08 CrescPtEg .12 7789 3.99 3.79 3.97+.21 DeltaAir 1.40 34520 58.97 57.64 57.82+.87 DenburyR 20221 2.50 2.44 2.47+.06 DeutschBk .83e 8964 8.25 8.13 8.15—.09 DxSOXBrrs 9616 5.68 5.60 5.60—.06 DxGBullrs 12876 20.98 20.64 20.72—.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 17301 10.45 10.29 10.34—.07 DirSPBears 8358 19.87 19.75 19.80—.08 DxSPOGBrrs 8571 8.93 8.68 8.77—.23 DirDGlBrrs 12723 17.15 16.88 17.09+.02 DxSPOGBls 11197 12.15 11.83 12.03+.30 DxSCBearrs 17557 9.42 9.30 9.32—.13 DrxSCBulls .41e 6954 64.46 63.68 64.41+.88 DrxSPBulls 6970 49.34 49.05 49.24+.23 Disney 1.76f 29600 118.03 117.22 117.35+.49 DowIncn 8278 56.41 55.83 56.17—.10 DowDuPnt 1.52 7988 38.54 38.09 38.16—.06 DukeRlty .86 6808 30.56 30.40 30.50+.10 EnCanag .06 20765 7.07 6.97 7.07+.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 7090 15.60 15.47 15.51+.04 ENSCO .04 21817 4.08 4.02 4.05+.04 Exelon 1.45f 6437 50.18 49.60 50.10+.58 ExxonMbl 3.28 13198 82.08 81.66 81.90—.03 FstDatan 13291 26.20 26.10 26.14 FordM .60a 41055 9.34 9.22 9.25+.04 FrptMcM .20 14691 13.57 13.34 13.37—.01 GenElec .04 53622 9.26 9.16 9.22—.00 GenMills 1.96 8149 51.44 50.98 51.28+.25 GenMotors 1.52 7990 39.22 38.88 38.97+.11 Gerdau .02e 12102 4.07 4.01 4.02—.05 GblBrCopp .36 8323 43.65 43.34 43.52+8.93 GoldFLtd .01e 8643 3.99 3.94 3.95—.11 Goldcrpg .24 10530 11.75 11.65 11.67—.05 HPInc .64 16396 19.69 19.57 19.64+.05 HeclaM .01e 7317 2.41 2.36 2.40 Huyan 62481 24.05 22.83 22.83—1.50 ICICIBk .16e 12528 11.30 11.21 11.28+.04 iShGold 10063 12.51 12.49 12.50+.02 iShBrazil .67e 28512 42.41 42.02 42.05—.04 iShSilver 7068 14.29 14.25 14.27—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 18273 45.53 45.41 45.41—.20 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 14974 108.57 108.50 108.57+.17 iShEMkts .59e 48459 44.56 44.42 44.47+.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 6452 124.42 124.21 124.35+.37 iSEafe 1.66e 103607 66.03 65.88 65.95+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 18968 86.51 86.43 86.49+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 20257 155.98 155.33 155.92+.72 iShREst 2.76e 7976 87.60 87.15 87.57+.56 iShCorEafe 1.56e 89525 61.85 61.72 61.78+.07 Infosyss 15758 11.17 11.07 11.08—.07 Intelsat 20038 17.60 15.78 16.18—1.37 Invesco 1.16 7187 20.68 20.36 20.59+.29 iShCorEM .95e 12001 53.61 53.44 53.50+.20 ItauUnHs 21451 8.98 8.83 8.85 JPMorgCh 3.20 12987 105.37 104.59 104.98+.11 Keycorp .56 14881 16.45 16.21 16.26 KindMorg .80 8250 19.96 19.88 19.90+.01 Kinrossg 11130 3.62 3.57 3.59—.02 Kroger s .56f 13149 24.31 23.98 24.23+.29 LeviStrn 42135 23.90 22.82 23.21+1.33 LloydBkg .47a 10658 3.27 3.24 3.25+.01 Macys 1.51 8806 25.59 25.18 25.18+.11 MarathnO .20 10860 17.40 17.20 17.27+.01 MarathPts 2.12 6424 62.71 62.05 62.61+.45 Merck 2.20 6306 81.24 80.65 81.14+.34 MorgStan 1.20 7898 44.62 44.16 44.33+.07 NokiaCp .19e 17304 5.87 5.85 5.86 Nordstrm 1.48a 9097 46.00 44.90 45.19+1.02 Novartis 2.75e 11321 82.22 81.74 81.79—1.62 OasisPet 15894 6.70 6.57 6.68+.14 Oracle .96f x7756 54.04 53.60 53.92+.33 Penney 12087 1.33 1.27 1.27—.04 PetrbrsA 13683 15.17 15.04 15.06—.10 Petrobras 16141 16.92 16.78 16.81—.07 Pfizer 1.44f 12948 42.92 42.72 42.85+.01 PrUShCrds 7468 14.74 14.63 14.67—.16 ProctGam 2.87 7895 105.00 104.28 104.76+.10 Qudiann 9053 5.44 5.13 5.15—.26 RiteAid 15265 .57 .55 .56+.00 Rowan .40 6550 11.19 11.03 11.13+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 64840 287.98 287.39 287.76+.45 SpdrLehHY 2.30 7659 36.02 36.00 36.02+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11152 53.20 52.65 52.84—.15 SpdrOGEx .73e 28348 31.77 31.49 31.67+.28 STMicro .40 6513 17.48 17.33 17.42—.03 Schlmbrg 2 7445 46.00 45.50 45.77+.19 SibanyeG .14r 31593 4.26 4.10 4.12—.44 SnapIncAn 91537 12.19 11.76 11.83—.52 SwstnEngy 12557 4.90 4.80 4.84+.02 Sprint 8636 5.87 5.80 5.87+.04 Squaren 13446 75.15 73.92 74.62+.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 9332 55.95 55.75 55.90+.15 SPEngy 2.04e 10589 67.47 67.15 67.38+.30 SPDRFncl .46e 71736 26.50 26.31 26.38—.03 SPInds 1.12e 24016 75.78 75.39 75.44—.20 SPTech .78e 7748 76.17 75.88 76.06+.21 SPUtil 1.55e 28427 58.30 57.83 58.24+.41 TataMotors 7152 15.71 15.31 15.61+.85 TempurSly 6687 63.87 62.31 63.75+4.27 TevaPhrm .73e 26849 14.71 14.50 14.62+.07 Transocn 8830 9.14 9.02 9.03+.03 Twitter 20258 35.27 34.67 34.94—.20 UndrArms 9582 21.51 21.03 21.37+.65 USOilFd 14232 13.42 13.36 13.40+.07 USSteel .20 44223 17.78 17.30 17.46—.32 ValeSA .29e 13753 13.65 13.51 13.53—.05 VanEGold .06e 27384 22.92 22.79 22.82—.01 VnEkRus .01e 7100 21.62 21.54 21.58+.17 VnEkSemi .58e 14764 111.94 111.24 111.92+.38 VangTotBd 2.06e 18998 80.87 80.80 80.86+.09 VangAllW 1.34e 12019 51.32 51.21 51.26+.09 VangEmg 1.10e 9911 43.99 43.86 43.89+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 20518 41.66 41.56 41.60+.06 Vereit .55 8061 8.28 8.19 8.28+.11 VerizonCm 2.41 10220 58.70 58.36 58.47+.07 Vipshop 7055 8.25 8.06 8.10—.18 WeathfIntl 16383 .63 .62 .62 WellsFargo 1.80f 31617 48.19 47.62 47.76—.38 Yamanag .02 12769 2.69 2.64 2.67 iPtShFutn 26195 28.80 28.44 28.60—.26 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.