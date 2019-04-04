BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 45492 32.13 31.92 32.01+.14 AlcoaCp 7264 28.85 28.38 28.78+.09 Alibaba 34926 180.69 176.89 180.10+1.78 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|45492
|32.13
|31.92
|32.01+.14
|AlcoaCp
|7264
|28.85
|28.38
|28.78+.09
|Alibaba
|34926
|180.69
|176.89
|180.10+1.78
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|10038
|10.18
|10.14
|10.17+.03
|Alticen .07e
|8278
|23.36
|22.92
|23.02—.11
|Altria 3.20
|13581
|54.75
|54.25
|54.47+.49
|Ambev .05e
|31615
|4.42
|4.36
|4.41+.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|8391
|10.00
|9.97
|9.99—.01
|Aphrian
|8212
|10.02
|9.76
|9.92+.12
|AstraZens 1.37e
|9171
|40.86
|40.68
|40.84—.25
|AuroraCn
|29402
|9.05
|8.93
|8.93+.00
|Axalta
|6893
|26.45
|25.95
|26.34+.41
|B&WEntn
|17163
|.31
|.27
|.28—.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|8636
|9.17
|9.01
|9.14+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8767
|4.90
|4.87
|4.89+.04
|BkofAm .60
|89710
|29.14
|28.84
|29.07+.23
|BarrickGld
|19248
|13.23
|13.06
|13.15—.15
|BlueAprnn
|8185
|1.07
|1.02
|1.06+.02
|Boeing 8.22f
|23116
|395.88
|385.10
|392.68+7.94
|BrMySq 1.64
|x18499
|46.67
|46.36
|46.45—.02
|CVSHealth 2
|13804
|53.13
|52.80
|53.09+.30
|Cemex .29t
|6877
|4.89
|4.78
|4.88+.08
|CntryLink 1m
|7505
|12.52
|12.37
|12.44+.07
|ChesEng
|39857
|3.17
|3.12
|3.15+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|9094
|20.25
|20.04
|20.18—.05
|CgpVelICrd
|18620
|6.00
|5.94
|5.97+.01
|Citigroup 1.80
|14996
|65.49
|64.81
|65.36+.30
|ClevCliffs .20
|x10305
|10.57
|10.34
|10.57+.07
|CocaCola 1.60f
|7892
|46.37
|46.11
|46.25+.07
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|12094
|184.94
|178.12
|183.01+3.32
|Coty .50
|9219
|11.23
|11.13
|11.20+.01
|DeltaAir 1.40
|19822
|57.67
|56.37
|57.06+.06
|DenburyR
|13839
|2.20
|2.15
|2.16—.01
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|10130
|30.38
|30.23
|30.38+.38
|DxSOXBrrs
|15702
|5.73
|5.53
|5.61—.05
|DxGBullrs
|19520
|18.43
|18.14
|18.31—.61
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|28809
|8.88
|8.71
|8.83—.34
|DirDGlBrrs
|11390
|19.61
|19.31
|19.43+.60
|DxSPOGBls
|10007
|10.73
|10.47
|10.58+.12
|DxSCBearrs
|18232
|9.44
|9.33
|9.33—.13
|Disney 1.76f
|23887
|114.43
|113.03
|114.40+1.88
|DowIncn
|13458
|59.45
|57.10
|58.95+2.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|24442
|37.61
|37.24
|37.28—.08
|EQTCorp .12
|7498
|21.20
|20.00
|20.71+.61
|EnCanag .06
|59256
|6.95
|6.80
|6.80—.05
|ENSCO .04
|9799
|4.03
|3.95
|3.95—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9584
|81.30
|80.77
|81.26+.36
|FstDatan
|8977
|27.04
|26.81
|26.93—.07
|FordM .60a
|66668
|9.30
|9.18
|9.24+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|14475
|13.18
|13.02
|13.11—.06
|GameStop 1.52
|10945
|9.87
|9.66
|9.85+.22
|GenElec .04
|39126
|10.11
|10.03
|10.07—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|7019
|38.88
|38.39
|38.77+.38
|Gerdau .02e
|15653
|4.20
|4.10
|4.18+.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|15120
|11.46
|11.40
|11.42—.10
|HPInc .64
|8553
|19.84
|19.65
|19.68—.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|6800
|30.03
|29.59
|29.79—.14
|HarmonyG .05
|7003
|1.89
|1.84
|1.87—.04
|HPEntn .45e
|9198
|16.00
|15.85
|15.93+.08
|Huyan
|10347
|26.96
|25.80
|26.24—.80
|ICICIBk .16e
|13885
|11.28
|11.19
|11.19—.19
|iShGold
|26904
|12.29
|12.26
|12.28—.07
|iSAstla 1.01e
|9058
|21.65
|21.61
|21.65—.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|37792
|41.62
|40.98
|41.57+.39
|iShGerm .60e
|11201
|27.97
|27.89
|27.96+.06
|iShHK .61e
|11141
|26.98
|26.96
|26.97+.08
|iShSilver
|30737
|14.04
|13.97
|14.03—.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|77924
|45.44
|45.22
|45.40+.34
|iShEMkts .59e
|74332
|43.96
|43.76
|43.94+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17563
|66.09
|65.98
|66.07—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|15303
|155.86
|155.24
|155.83+.67
|iShChina .61e
|6970
|64.04
|63.61
|63.99+.45
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7318
|61.92
|61.81
|61.91—.15
|Infosyss
|6999
|11.15
|11.09
|11.10—.11
|iShJapanrs
|7507
|55.28
|55.19
|55.26—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|15480
|52.89
|52.66
|52.88+.17
|ItauUnHs
|11614
|8.71
|8.56
|8.69+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|x18366
|105.26
|104.45
|104.84+.29
|JumeiIntl
|9878
|2.17
|2.10
|2.17+.05
|Keycorp .56
|20481
|16.47
|16.27
|16.40—.03
|KindMorg .80
|13019
|19.93
|19.85
|19.90+.01
|Kinrossg
|8744
|3.35
|3.30
|3.34—.06
|Kroger s .56f
|9313
|23.76
|23.52
|23.64—.16
|LloydBkg .47a
|x8213
|3.27
|3.25
|3.26—.02
|Macys 1.51
|9481
|25.00
|24.59
|24.92+.31
|MarathnO .20
|6745
|17.05
|16.88
|16.91—.02
|Medtrnic 2
|6738
|89.06
|88.08
|88.98+.53
|Merck 2.20
|9336
|83.20
|82.58
|82.80—.38
|MorgStan 1.20
|11692
|44.93
|44.33
|44.86+.48
|Nabors .24
|11437
|3.82
|3.65
|3.73—.04
|NYTimes .20f
|6996
|33.84
|33.52
|33.75+.30
|NewmtM .56
|14379
|35.94
|35.63
|35.68—.28
|NobleCorp .08
|12141
|3.03
|2.91
|2.94—.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|28879
|5.96
|5.93
|5.95+.05
|OasisPet
|7154
|6.00
|5.90
|5.95+.04
|Oracle .96f
|8377
|54.14
|53.86
|54.12+.06
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|27095
|19.64
|18.87
|18.98+.51
|ParsleyEn
|8421
|18.14
|17.75
|17.79—.33
|PetrbrsA
|7553
|14.39
|14.09
|14.33+.09
|Petrobras
|20661
|15.88
|15.55
|15.82+.10
|Pfizer 1.44f
|9736
|42.92
|42.72
|42.86+.02
|Pretiumg
|10256
|8.47
|7.97
|8.46+.30
|PrUShD3rs
|11152
|13.17
|12.96
|12.98—.21
|RPC .40
|12167
|13.11
|12.04
|12.28+.62
|RPM 1.40
|7546
|64.13
|60.21
|64.02+4.59
|RangeRs .08
|7484
|10.41
|10.24
|10.30+.06
|RegionsFn .56
|11195
|14.99
|14.79
|14.92+.05
|RiteAid
|23995
|.55
|.53
|.53—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|7302
|263.53
|262.11
|263.43+1.43
|SpdrGold
|12218
|121.17
|120.96
|121.14—.66
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|59752
|287.46
|286.75
|287.33+.91
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9575
|53.26
|52.80
|53.21+.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|25881
|30.41
|30.16
|30.27+.11
|STMicro .40
|10287
|16.88
|16.72
|16.87+.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|8991
|43.55
|43.09
|43.21—.38
|SibanyeG .14r
|10943
|4.43
|4.35
|4.35—.07
|SnapIncAn
|22939
|11.40
|11.20
|11.27+.11
|SwstnEngy
|15264
|4.57
|4.49
|4.54+.05
|Squaren
|17209
|77.23
|75.22
|75.61—1.44
|SPMatls .98e
|8005
|57.64
|57.27
|57.52+.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13112
|91.75
|91.34
|91.74+.18
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13929
|55.35
|55.18
|55.25+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14599
|66.13
|65.75
|65.90+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|73486
|26.53
|26.40
|26.49+.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|13045
|76.77
|76.27
|76.77+.45
|SPTech .78e
|13551
|76.05
|75.80
|75.97+.09
|SpdrRESel
|7246
|36.43
|36.27
|36.34—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24153
|57.91
|57.55
|57.62—.14
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11582
|42.05
|41.65
|41.91+.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23248
|15.17
|14.86
|15.13+.26
|Transocn
|12781
|9.00
|8.83
|8.83—.14
|Twitter
|27034
|35.14
|34.61
|34.78+.40
|USOilFd
|21584
|13.00
|12.95
|12.98—.01
|USSteel .20
|7855
|20.14
|19.88
|20.05+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|13565
|13.48
|13.29
|13.44+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|47116
|21.91
|21.79
|21.86—.21
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|10768
|112.39
|110.96
|111.90+.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10251
|17.41
|17.23
|17.26—.09
|VanEJrGld
|9648
|30.76
|30.57
|30.69—.38
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7664
|87.50
|87.14
|87.34—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9285
|43.38
|43.19
|43.37+.15
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6584
|41.67
|41.61
|41.66—.09
|Vereit .55
|12240
|8.30
|8.25
|8.28—.04
|VerizonCm 2.41
|11920
|59.08
|58.77
|58.94+.07
|Vipshop
|7911
|8.26
|8.16
|8.22—.04
|WeathfIntl
|48395
|.70
|.67
|.67—.09
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|17959
|49.35
|48.88
|49.18+.32
|Yamanag .02
|11194
|2.51
|2.47
|2.47—.03
|ZayoGrp
|8102
|29.55
|29.19
|29.48+.18
|iPtShFutn
|30397
|28.73
|28.40
|28.41—.45
|—————————
