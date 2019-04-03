BC-150-actives-e

202
By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 10:11 am 04/03/2019 10:11am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AFLACs 1.08f 8543 49.55 48.29 48.42—.83
AKSteel 10594 2.92 2.85 2.85+.02
AT&TInc 2.04 35786 31.82 31.68 31.70+.07
AbbVie 4.28 9839 84.73 83.49 83.54+.47
AlcoaCp 9644 28.76 28.31 28.44—.11
Alibaba 88032 180.46 176.76 178.54—3.20
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
9127 10.22 10.18 10.18+.02
Altria 3.20 17818 56.32 55.40 55.94—.75
Ambev .05e 14414 4.42 4.38 4.40+.05
Amerigas 3.80 8205 34.45 33.71 34.38—.02
Annaly 1.20e 12549 10.01 9.98 9.98—.02
AstraZens 1.37e
16514 41.20 40.81 40.85—.74
AuroraCn 58207 9.05 8.84 8.95—.12
B&WEntn 34978 .39 .33 .33—.14
BcoBrads .06a 11007 9.33 9.24 9.26+.09
BcoSantSA .21e 8235 4.89 4.86 4.86+.08
BkofAm .60 121457 29.24 28.81 28.82—.05
Barclay .15e 11943 8.59 8.55 8.57+.18
BarrickGld 20500 13.56 13.36 13.45—.01
BlueAprnn 42116 1.15 1.06 1.11+.14
Boeing 8.22f 12536 391.54 385.12 386.00—4.75
BrMySq 1.64 23741 47.47 46.62 46.63—.07
CVSHealth 2 21380 52.69 52.32 52.48+.35
Carnival 2 7980 53.43 52.85 53.09+.72
Caterpillar 3.44
11266 139.89 138.41 138.52—1.67
CntryLink 1m 10138 12.40 12.25 12.33+.20
ChesEng 45142 3.23 3.19 3.19—.01
CgpVelLCrd 13210 20.53 20.29 20.40+.05
CgpVelICrd 20820 5.93 5.86 5.90—.01
Citigroup 1.80 15749 65.35 64.59 64.61+.19
ClevCliffs .20 38353 11.08 10.58 10.68+.41
CocaCola 1.60f 11656 46.48 46.13 46.28—.29
DeltaAir 1.40 24330 57.40 55.81 56.62+1.29
DenburyR 42517 2.27 2.18 2.22+.04
DxSOXBrrs 37268 5.87 5.62 5.70—.37
DxGBullrs 12656 19.18 18.84 19.15+.24
DrGMBllrs .09e 25557 9.20 9.00 9.16+.11
DirSPBears 7800 20.06 19.86 20.04—.09
DirDGlBrrs 9928 18.88 18.54 18.59—.23
DxSPOGBls 11173 11.47 11.20 11.24+.01
DxSCBearrs 31164 9.42 9.27 9.38—.21
DrxSCBulls .41e
10705 64.77 63.79 64.13+1.56
DrxSPBulls 8507 49.09 48.62 48.67+.26
Disney 1.76f 16313 112.75 112.21 112.28+.32
DowIncn 18091 57.20 55.55 55.81—.44
DowDuPnt 1.52 17908 37.00 36.53 36.54+.05
EnCanag .06 45207 7.29 7.19 7.20
ENSCO .04 15332 4.25 4.16 4.17—.01
ExxonMbl 3.28 7724 81.77 81.10 81.13—.25
FordM .60a 98014 9.27 9.06 9.21+.20
FrptMcM .20 32561 13.48 13.27 13.27+.15
GameStop 1.52 86412 9.64 8.82 9.26—.84
GenElec .04 97713 10.28 10.00 10.01—.23
GenMotors 1.52 12886 38.53 38.23 38.38+.57
Gerdau .02e 13121 4.28 4.24 4.24+.07
Goldcrpg .24 9698 11.51 11.42 11.46—.01
HPInc .64 14023 20.03 19.78 19.93+.21
Hallibrtn .72 7794 30.38 30.04 30.05+.11
HPEntn .45e 11627 16.08 15.97 15.98+.16
IAMGldg 1.52f 7696 3.43 3.35 3.39—.01
ICICIBk .16e 18014 11.47 11.33 11.35—.20
iShGold 23992 12.36 12.34 12.36—.02
iShBrazil .67e 24694 42.32 42.07 42.13+.36
iShHK .61e 12710 27.01 26.96 26.97+.12
iShSKor .65e 12884 63.34 63.19 63.21+1.21
iShSilver 8621 14.13 14.10 14.12—.04
iShChinaLC .87e 28373 45.35 45.20 45.27+.53
iShEMkts .59e 137394 44.02 43.91 43.94+.45
iSh20yrT 3.05
17542 123.78 123.47 123.77—.83
iSEafe 1.66e 21164 66.21 66.11 66.16+.45
iShiBxHYB 5.09 10806 86.27 86.19 86.21+.10
iShR2K 1.77e
34916 156.15 155.32 155.57+1.21
iShChina .61e 10262 63.89 63.67 63.77+.65
iShREst 2.76e 18573 87.60 86.92 87.08—.49
Intelsat 20673 17.29 16.34 16.74+1.39
iSTaiwnrs 11228 35.04 34.91 34.100+.16
iShCorEM .95e 31094 52.96 52.84 52.86+.53
ItauUnHs 29094 8.88 8.80 8.81+.04
JPMorgCh 3.20
16602 106.36 105.43 105.44+.30
Keycorp .56 22003 16.87 16.59 16.60+.13
KindMorg .80 8356 20.09 19.91 19.91—.14
Kinrossg 27407 3.38 3.33 3.37+.01
KrSChInn 1.26p 9419 48.74 48.36 48.65+.82
Kroger s .56f 9094 23.95 23.62 23.77+.01
LloydBkg .47a 19230 3.41 3.38 3.40+.08
Macys 1.51 10804 24.98 24.54 24.54—.13
MarathnO .20 12246 17.42 17.25 17.25+.12
MorgStan 1.20 22897 44.64 44.08 44.08+.38
Nabors .24 9597 3.90 3.81 3.81+.02
NewResid 2 x11417 16.79 16.64 16.64—.03
NokiaCp .19e 36774 5.92 5.90 5.91+.10
OasisPet 12152 6.16 6.05 6.06+.03
Olin .80 9571 23.75 23.50 23.54+.19
Oracle .96f 11740 54.39 54.03 54.21+.06
PG&ECp 2.12f 10182 18.50 17.86 18.31+.65
PetrbrsA 18839 14.82 14.65 14.66—.04
Petrobras 29197 16.21 16.01 16.02
Pfizer 1.44f 18029 43.03 42.55 42.65—.26
PimcoHiI 1.24 12114 7.95 7.65 7.67—.26
PUltSP500s 8161 51.73 51.24 51.26+.27
PrUShSPrs 7723 32.40 32.21 32.36—.15
ProUShL20 9710 33.68 33.53 33.59+.50
RegionsFn .56 21620 15.28 15.00 15.03+.19
RiteAid 27380 .59 .57 .57+.00
S&P500ETF 4.13e
70424 287.33 286.53 286.59+.62
SpdrS&PRB .74e
15727 53.72 53.26 53.36+.53
SpdrOGEx .73e 22635 31.09 30.83 30.85
STMicro .40 12746 16.77 16.64 16.74+.91
Schwab .52 8369 44.95 44.64 44.77+.39
SibanyeG .14r 11547 4.44 4.34 4.39+.12
SignetJwlrs 1.48 12866 28.90 27.35 27.88+.23
SnapIncAn 16443 11.41 11.26 11.29+.07
SwstnEngy 22814 4.66 4.60 4.63+.03
Sprint 14393 5.66 5.57 5.64+.02
Squaren 21645 77.45 75.99 76.89+1.29
SPMatls .98e 8584 57.17 56.81 56.84+.32
SPHlthC 1.01e 11905 92.14 91.88 91.88+.20
SPCnSt 1.28e 15468 55.44 55.13 55.25—.21
SPEngy 2.04e 10520 66.85 66.52 66.54+.01
SPDRFncl .46e
111752 26.62 26.39 26.39+.07
SPInds 1.12e 12594 76.96 76.36 76.36—.19
SPTech .78e 13800 75.86 75.65 75.68+.41
SPUtil 1.55e 38604 57.76 57.33 57.58—.28
TALEducs 10089 37.28 36.40 37.10+.73
TaiwSemi .73e 13488 41.73 41.51 41.63+.36
TevaPhrm .73e 32455 15.25 14.88 14.90—.13
Transocn 12506 9.26 9.11 9.17+.06
Twitter 23383 34.30 33.81 34.19+.44
UBSGrp .69e 8508 12.57 12.51 12.53+.12
UGICorp 1.04 7743 51.66 50.40 51.47+.15
USOilFd 23991 13.06 13.00 13.03+.02
USSteel .20 21211 20.53 20.23 20.23+.30
ValeSA .29e 34083 13.72 13.62 13.64+.17
VanEGold .06e 28385 22.17 22.07 22.15+.05
VnEkRus .01e 25715 21.21 21.06 21.10—.01
VnEkSemi .58e
12884 111.83 110.56 111.33+2.29
VEckOilSvc .47e
16256 17.83 17.63 17.65+.04
VanEJrGld 9548 31.11 30.89 31.01+.06
VangREIT 3.08e 8798 87.47 86.78 86.92—.55
VangEmg 1.10e 24895 43.42 43.31 43.33+.32
VangFTSE 1.10e 8021 41.75 41.69 41.71+.28
Vereit .55 8648 8.44 8.34 8.34—.08
VerizonCm 2.41 10517 58.87 58.46 58.58+.05
Vipshop 13892 8.36 8.13 8.35+.31
Visa s 1 8112 158.65 157.85 158.25+.47
WPXEngy 10460 13.50 13.20 13.22—.13
WeathfIntl 8842 .77 .76 .77+.00
WellsFargo 1.80f
39234 48.58 48.17 48.17—.04
Yamanag .02 14372 2.52 2.49 2.50—.02
iPtShFutn 32916 28.47 28.12 28.44—.22
—————————

