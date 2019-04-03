BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AFLACs 1.08f 8543 49.55 48.29 48.42—.83 AKSteel 10594 2.92 2.85 2.85+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 35786 31.82 31.68 31.70+.07 AbbVie…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AFLACs 1.08f
|8543
|49.55
|48.29
|48.42—.83
|AKSteel
|10594
|2.92
|2.85
|2.85+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|35786
|31.82
|31.68
|31.70+.07
|AbbVie 4.28
|9839
|84.73
|83.49
|83.54+.47
|AlcoaCp
|9644
|28.76
|28.31
|28.44—.11
|Alibaba
|88032
|180.46
|176.76
|178.54—3.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|9127
|10.22
|10.18
|10.18+.02
|Altria 3.20
|17818
|56.32
|55.40
|55.94—.75
|Ambev .05e
|14414
|4.42
|4.38
|4.40+.05
|Amerigas 3.80
|8205
|34.45
|33.71
|34.38—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|12549
|10.01
|9.98
|9.98—.02
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|16514
|41.20
|40.81
|40.85—.74
|AuroraCn
|58207
|9.05
|8.84
|8.95—.12
|B&WEntn
|34978
|.39
|.33
|.33—.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|11007
|9.33
|9.24
|9.26+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|8235
|4.89
|4.86
|4.86+.08
|BkofAm .60
|121457
|29.24
|28.81
|28.82—.05
|Barclay .15e
|11943
|8.59
|8.55
|8.57+.18
|BarrickGld
|20500
|13.56
|13.36
|13.45—.01
|BlueAprnn
|42116
|1.15
|1.06
|1.11+.14
|Boeing 8.22f
|12536
|391.54
|385.12
|386.00—4.75
|BrMySq 1.64
|23741
|47.47
|46.62
|46.63—.07
|CVSHealth 2
|21380
|52.69
|52.32
|52.48+.35
|Carnival 2
|7980
|53.43
|52.85
|53.09+.72
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|11266
|139.89
|138.41
|138.52—1.67
|CntryLink 1m
|10138
|12.40
|12.25
|12.33+.20
|ChesEng
|45142
|3.23
|3.19
|3.19—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|13210
|20.53
|20.29
|20.40+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|20820
|5.93
|5.86
|5.90—.01
|Citigroup 1.80
|15749
|65.35
|64.59
|64.61+.19
|ClevCliffs .20
|38353
|11.08
|10.58
|10.68+.41
|CocaCola 1.60f
|11656
|46.48
|46.13
|46.28—.29
|DeltaAir 1.40
|24330
|57.40
|55.81
|56.62+1.29
|DenburyR
|42517
|2.27
|2.18
|2.22+.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|37268
|5.87
|5.62
|5.70—.37
|DxGBullrs
|12656
|19.18
|18.84
|19.15+.24
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|25557
|9.20
|9.00
|9.16+.11
|DirSPBears
|7800
|20.06
|19.86
|20.04—.09
|DirDGlBrrs
|9928
|18.88
|18.54
|18.59—.23
|DxSPOGBls
|11173
|11.47
|11.20
|11.24+.01
|DxSCBearrs
|31164
|9.42
|9.27
|9.38—.21
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10705
|64.77
|63.79
|64.13+1.56
|DrxSPBulls
|8507
|49.09
|48.62
|48.67+.26
|Disney 1.76f
|16313
|112.75
|112.21
|112.28+.32
|DowIncn
|18091
|57.20
|55.55
|55.81—.44
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|17908
|37.00
|36.53
|36.54+.05
|EnCanag .06
|45207
|7.29
|7.19
|7.20
|ENSCO .04
|15332
|4.25
|4.16
|4.17—.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7724
|81.77
|81.10
|81.13—.25
|FordM .60a
|98014
|9.27
|9.06
|9.21+.20
|FrptMcM .20
|32561
|13.48
|13.27
|13.27+.15
|GameStop 1.52
|86412
|9.64
|8.82
|9.26—.84
|GenElec .04
|97713
|10.28
|10.00
|10.01—.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|12886
|38.53
|38.23
|38.38+.57
|Gerdau .02e
|13121
|4.28
|4.24
|4.24+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|9698
|11.51
|11.42
|11.46—.01
|HPInc .64
|14023
|20.03
|19.78
|19.93+.21
|Hallibrtn .72
|7794
|30.38
|30.04
|30.05+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|11627
|16.08
|15.97
|15.98+.16
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|7696
|3.43
|3.35
|3.39—.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|18014
|11.47
|11.33
|11.35—.20
|iShGold
|23992
|12.36
|12.34
|12.36—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|24694
|42.32
|42.07
|42.13+.36
|iShHK .61e
|12710
|27.01
|26.96
|26.97+.12
|iShSKor .65e
|12884
|63.34
|63.19
|63.21+1.21
|iShSilver
|8621
|14.13
|14.10
|14.12—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|28373
|45.35
|45.20
|45.27+.53
|iShEMkts .59e
|137394
|44.02
|43.91
|43.94+.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|17542
|123.78
|123.47
|123.77—.83
|iSEafe 1.66e
|21164
|66.21
|66.11
|66.16+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10806
|86.27
|86.19
|86.21+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|34916
|156.15
|155.32
|155.57+1.21
|iShChina .61e
|10262
|63.89
|63.67
|63.77+.65
|iShREst 2.76e
|18573
|87.60
|86.92
|87.08—.49
|Intelsat
|20673
|17.29
|16.34
|16.74+1.39
|iSTaiwnrs
|11228
|35.04
|34.91
|34.100+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|31094
|52.96
|52.84
|52.86+.53
|ItauUnHs
|29094
|8.88
|8.80
|8.81+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|16602
|106.36
|105.43
|105.44+.30
|Keycorp .56
|22003
|16.87
|16.59
|16.60+.13
|KindMorg .80
|8356
|20.09
|19.91
|19.91—.14
|Kinrossg
|27407
|3.38
|3.33
|3.37+.01
|KrSChInn 1.26p
|9419
|48.74
|48.36
|48.65+.82
|Kroger s .56f
|9094
|23.95
|23.62
|23.77+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|19230
|3.41
|3.38
|3.40+.08
|Macys 1.51
|10804
|24.98
|24.54
|24.54—.13
|MarathnO .20
|12246
|17.42
|17.25
|17.25+.12
|MorgStan 1.20
|22897
|44.64
|44.08
|44.08+.38
|Nabors .24
|9597
|3.90
|3.81
|3.81+.02
|NewResid 2
|x11417
|16.79
|16.64
|16.64—.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|36774
|5.92
|5.90
|5.91+.10
|OasisPet
|12152
|6.16
|6.05
|6.06+.03
|Olin .80
|9571
|23.75
|23.50
|23.54+.19
|Oracle .96f
|11740
|54.39
|54.03
|54.21+.06
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|10182
|18.50
|17.86
|18.31+.65
|PetrbrsA
|18839
|14.82
|14.65
|14.66—.04
|Petrobras
|29197
|16.21
|16.01
|16.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|18029
|43.03
|42.55
|42.65—.26
|PimcoHiI 1.24
|12114
|7.95
|7.65
|7.67—.26
|PUltSP500s
|8161
|51.73
|51.24
|51.26+.27
|PrUShSPrs
|7723
|32.40
|32.21
|32.36—.15
|ProUShL20
|9710
|33.68
|33.53
|33.59+.50
|RegionsFn .56
|21620
|15.28
|15.00
|15.03+.19
|RiteAid
|27380
|.59
|.57
|.57+.00
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|70424
|287.33
|286.53
|286.59+.62
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|15727
|53.72
|53.26
|53.36+.53
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|22635
|31.09
|30.83
|30.85
|STMicro .40
|12746
|16.77
|16.64
|16.74+.91
|Schwab .52
|8369
|44.95
|44.64
|44.77+.39
|SibanyeG .14r
|11547
|4.44
|4.34
|4.39+.12
|SignetJwlrs 1.48
|12866
|28.90
|27.35
|27.88+.23
|SnapIncAn
|16443
|11.41
|11.26
|11.29+.07
|SwstnEngy
|22814
|4.66
|4.60
|4.63+.03
|Sprint
|14393
|5.66
|5.57
|5.64+.02
|Squaren
|21645
|77.45
|75.99
|76.89+1.29
|SPMatls .98e
|8584
|57.17
|56.81
|56.84+.32
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11905
|92.14
|91.88
|91.88+.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15468
|55.44
|55.13
|55.25—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10520
|66.85
|66.52
|66.54+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|111752
|26.62
|26.39
|26.39+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|12594
|76.96
|76.36
|76.36—.19
|SPTech .78e
|13800
|75.86
|75.65
|75.68+.41
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38604
|57.76
|57.33
|57.58—.28
|TALEducs
|10089
|37.28
|36.40
|37.10+.73
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13488
|41.73
|41.51
|41.63+.36
|TevaPhrm .73e
|32455
|15.25
|14.88
|14.90—.13
|Transocn
|12506
|9.26
|9.11
|9.17+.06
|Twitter
|23383
|34.30
|33.81
|34.19+.44
|UBSGrp .69e
|8508
|12.57
|12.51
|12.53+.12
|UGICorp 1.04
|7743
|51.66
|50.40
|51.47+.15
|USOilFd
|23991
|13.06
|13.00
|13.03+.02
|USSteel .20
|21211
|20.53
|20.23
|20.23+.30
|ValeSA .29e
|34083
|13.72
|13.62
|13.64+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|28385
|22.17
|22.07
|22.15+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|25715
|21.21
|21.06
|21.10—.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|12884
|111.83
|110.56
|111.33+2.29
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|16256
|17.83
|17.63
|17.65+.04
|VanEJrGld
|9548
|31.11
|30.89
|31.01+.06
|VangREIT 3.08e
|8798
|87.47
|86.78
|86.92—.55
|VangEmg 1.10e
|24895
|43.42
|43.31
|43.33+.32
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8021
|41.75
|41.69
|41.71+.28
|Vereit .55
|8648
|8.44
|8.34
|8.34—.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|10517
|58.87
|58.46
|58.58+.05
|Vipshop
|13892
|8.36
|8.13
|8.35+.31
|Visa s 1
|8112
|158.65
|157.85
|158.25+.47
|WPXEngy
|10460
|13.50
|13.20
|13.22—.13
|WeathfIntl
|8842
|.77
|.76
|.77+.00
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|39234
|48.58
|48.17
|48.17—.04
|Yamanag .02
|14372
|2.52
|2.49
|2.50—.02
|iPtShFutn
|32916
|28.47
|28.12
|28.44—.22
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.