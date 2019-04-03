BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AFLACs 1.08f 8543 49.55 48.29 48.42—.83 AKSteel 10594 2.92 2.85 2.85+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 35786 31.82 31.68 31.70+.07 AbbVie…

Carnival 2 7980 53.43 52.85 53.09+.72 Caterpillar 3.44 11266 139.89 138.41 138.52—1.67 CntryLink 1m 10138 12.40 12.25 12.33+.20 ChesEng 45142 3.23 3.19 3.19—.01 CgpVelLCrd 13210 20.53 20.29 20.40+.05 CgpVelICrd 20820 5.93 5.86 5.90—.01 Citigroup 1.80 15749 65.35 64.59 64.61+.19 ClevCliffs .20 38353 11.08 10.58 10.68+.41 CocaCola 1.60f 11656 46.48 46.13 46.28—.29 DeltaAir 1.40 24330 57.40 55.81 56.62+1.29 DenburyR 42517 2.27 2.18 2.22+.04 DxSOXBrrs 37268 5.87 5.62 5.70—.37 DxGBullrs 12656 19.18 18.84 19.15+.24 DrGMBllrs .09e 25557 9.20 9.00 9.16+.11 DirSPBears 7800 20.06 19.86 20.04—.09 DirDGlBrrs 9928 18.88 18.54 18.59—.23 DxSPOGBls 11173 11.47 11.20 11.24+.01 DxSCBearrs 31164 9.42 9.27 9.38—.21 DrxSCBulls .41e 10705 64.77 63.79 64.13+1.56 DrxSPBulls 8507 49.09 48.62 48.67+.26 Disney 1.76f 16313 112.75 112.21 112.28+.32 DowIncn 18091 57.20 55.55 55.81—.44 DowDuPnt 1.52 17908 37.00 36.53 36.54+.05 EnCanag .06 45207 7.29 7.19 7.20 ENSCO .04 15332 4.25 4.16 4.17—.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 7724 81.77 81.10 81.13—.25 FordM .60a 98014 9.27 9.06 9.21+.20 FrptMcM .20 32561 13.48 13.27 13.27+.15 GameStop 1.52 86412 9.64 8.82 9.26—.84 GenElec .04 97713 10.28 10.00 10.01—.23 GenMotors 1.52 12886 38.53 38.23 38.38+.57 Gerdau .02e 13121 4.28 4.24 4.24+.07 Goldcrpg .24 9698 11.51 11.42 11.46—.01 HPInc .64 14023 20.03 19.78 19.93+.21 Hallibrtn .72 7794 30.38 30.04 30.05+.11 HPEntn .45e 11627 16.08 15.97 15.98+.16 IAMGldg 1.52f 7696 3.43 3.35 3.39—.01 ICICIBk .16e 18014 11.47 11.33 11.35—.20 iShGold 23992 12.36 12.34 12.36—.02 iShBrazil .67e 24694 42.32 42.07 42.13+.36 iShHK .61e 12710 27.01 26.96 26.97+.12 iShSKor .65e 12884 63.34 63.19 63.21+1.21 iShSilver 8621 14.13 14.10 14.12—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 28373 45.35 45.20 45.27+.53 iShEMkts .59e 137394 44.02 43.91 43.94+.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 17542 123.78 123.47 123.77—.83 iSEafe 1.66e 21164 66.21 66.11 66.16+.45 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10806 86.27 86.19 86.21+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 34916 156.15 155.32 155.57+1.21 iShChina .61e 10262 63.89 63.67 63.77+.65 iShREst 2.76e 18573 87.60 86.92 87.08—.49 Intelsat 20673 17.29 16.34 16.74+1.39 iSTaiwnrs 11228 35.04 34.91 34.100+.16 iShCorEM .95e 31094 52.96 52.84 52.86+.53 ItauUnHs 29094 8.88 8.80 8.81+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 16602 106.36 105.43 105.44+.30 Keycorp .56 22003 16.87 16.59 16.60+.13 KindMorg .80 8356 20.09 19.91 19.91—.14 Kinrossg 27407 3.38 3.33 3.37+.01 KrSChInn 1.26p 9419 48.74 48.36 48.65+.82 Kroger s .56f 9094 23.95 23.62 23.77+.01 LloydBkg .47a 19230 3.41 3.38 3.40+.08 Macys 1.51 10804 24.98 24.54 24.54—.13 MarathnO .20 12246 17.42 17.25 17.25+.12 MorgStan 1.20 22897 44.64 44.08 44.08+.38 Nabors .24 9597 3.90 3.81 3.81+.02 NewResid 2 x11417 16.79 16.64 16.64—.03 NokiaCp .19e 36774 5.92 5.90 5.91+.10 OasisPet 12152 6.16 6.05 6.06+.03 Olin .80 9571 23.75 23.50 23.54+.19 Oracle .96f 11740 54.39 54.03 54.21+.06 PG&ECp 2.12f 10182 18.50 17.86 18.31+.65 PetrbrsA 18839 14.82 14.65 14.66—.04 Petrobras 29197 16.21 16.01 16.02 Pfizer 1.44f 18029 43.03 42.55 42.65—.26 PimcoHiI 1.24 12114 7.95 7.65 7.67—.26 PUltSP500s 8161 51.73 51.24 51.26+.27 PrUShSPrs 7723 32.40 32.21 32.36—.15 ProUShL20 9710 33.68 33.53 33.59+.50 RegionsFn .56 21620 15.28 15.00 15.03+.19 RiteAid 27380 .59 .57 .57+.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 70424 287.33 286.53 286.59+.62 SpdrS&PRB .74e 15727 53.72 53.26 53.36+.53 SpdrOGEx .73e 22635 31.09 30.83 30.85 STMicro .40 12746 16.77 16.64 16.74+.91 Schwab .52 8369 44.95 44.64 44.77+.39 SibanyeG .14r 11547 4.44 4.34 4.39+.12 SignetJwlrs 1.48 12866 28.90 27.35 27.88+.23 SnapIncAn 16443 11.41 11.26 11.29+.07 SwstnEngy 22814 4.66 4.60 4.63+.03 Sprint 14393 5.66 5.57 5.64+.02 Squaren 21645 77.45 75.99 76.89+1.29 SPMatls .98e 8584 57.17 56.81 56.84+.32 SPHlthC 1.01e 11905 92.14 91.88 91.88+.20 SPCnSt 1.28e 15468 55.44 55.13 55.25—.21 SPEngy 2.04e 10520 66.85 66.52 66.54+.01 SPDRFncl .46e 111752 26.62 26.39 26.39+.07 SPInds 1.12e 12594 76.96 76.36 76.36—.19 SPTech .78e 13800 75.86 75.65 75.68+.41 SPUtil 1.55e 38604 57.76 57.33 57.58—.28 TALEducs 10089 37.28 36.40 37.10+.73 TaiwSemi .73e 13488 41.73 41.51 41.63+.36 TevaPhrm .73e 32455 15.25 14.88 14.90—.13 Transocn 12506 9.26 9.11 9.17+.06 Twitter 23383 34.30 33.81 34.19+.44 UBSGrp .69e 8508 12.57 12.51 12.53+.12 UGICorp 1.04 7743 51.66 50.40 51.47+.15 USOilFd 23991 13.06 13.00 13.03+.02 USSteel .20 21211 20.53 20.23 20.23+.30 ValeSA .29e 34083 13.72 13.62 13.64+.17 VanEGold .06e 28385 22.17 22.07 22.15+.05 VnEkRus .01e 25715 21.21 21.06 21.10—.01 VnEkSemi .58e 12884 111.83 110.56 111.33+2.29 VEckOilSvc .47e 16256 17.83 17.63 17.65+.04 VanEJrGld 9548 31.11 30.89 31.01+.06 VangREIT 3.08e 8798 87.47 86.78 86.92—.55 VangEmg 1.10e 24895 43.42 43.31 43.33+.32 VangFTSE 1.10e 8021 41.75 41.69 41.71+.28 Vereit .55 8648 8.44 8.34 8.34—.08 VerizonCm 2.41 10517 58.87 58.46 58.58+.05 Vipshop 13892 8.36 8.13 8.35+.31 Visa s 1 8112 158.65 157.85 158.25+.47 WPXEngy 10460 13.50 13.20 13.22—.13 WeathfIntl 8842 .77 .76 .77+.00 WellsFargo 1.80f 39234 48.58 48.17 48.17—.04 Yamanag .02 14372 2.52 2.49 2.50—.02 iPtShFutn 32916 