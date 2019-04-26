BB&T, SunTrust execs tout impact of merged bank at local Fed meeting

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) executives were at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte office on Thursday for the first of two public hearings on…

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) executives were at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte office on Thursday for the first of two public hearings on the banks’ impending merger.

BB&T Chief Executive Kelly King and SunTrust CEO Bill Rogers delivered prepared remarks at Thursday’s meeting, which was hosted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve Board.

“The ability to invest for the future is one of the primary factors driving this merger of equals. It’s about creating the kinds of products, services and experiences that not only meet the needs of our clients, but exceed their expectations,” King said.

He reiterated an earlier pledge to invest $100 million annually in innovation and technology, including cybersecurity, risk management and client-facing platforms. The merger will provide the scale needed to fund these types of investments, King said.

