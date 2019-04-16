202
Basilica of the National Shrine raising money for Notre Dame cathedral rebuild

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 16, 2019 8:30 am 04/16/2019 08:30am
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest Catholic church in North America located in Northeast D.C., has launched a fundraising campaign to assist in rebuilding the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris after a devastating fire swept through the renowned church on Monday.

“The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception encourages those whose lives have been touched by this iconic Cathedral to support the effort to resurrect and rebuild this church which has touched the hearts and souls of the world,” reads a message on the Basilica of the National Shrine’s donation page.

The Basilica of the National Shrine says every donation will be used to support Notre Dame and those affected by the fire.

The basilica does not have its own parish community. Instead, it serves nearby Catholic University and the D.C.-based United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

