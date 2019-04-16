Basilica of the National Shrine raising money for Notre Dame cathedral rebuild

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest Catholic church in North America located in Northeast D.C., has launched a fundraising campaign to assist in rebuilding the Cathedral of Notre Dame…

“The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception encourages those whose lives have been touched by this iconic Cathedral to support the effort to resurrect and rebuild this church which has touched the hearts and souls of the world,” reads a message on the Basilica of the National Shrine’s donation page.

The Basilica of the National Shrine says every donation will be used to support Notre Dame and those affected by the fire.

The basilica does not have its own parish community. Instead, it serves nearby Catholic University and the D.C.-based United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The 850-year-old Notre Dame, long a symbol of Catholicism in Europe and…