Baltimore, Ocean City convention center expansions will move forward

Plans to expand convention center facilities in Baltimore and Ocean City will move ahead after two bills focused on what’s next for the projects won support from the Maryland General Assembly. State lawmakers voted to…

Plans to expand convention center facilities in Baltimore and Ocean City will move ahead after two bills focused on what’s next for the projects won support from the Maryland General Assembly.

State lawmakers voted to approve both Maryland Stadium Authority-backed measures on Monday, the final day of this year’s legislative session. State, local and tourism officials have long called for improvements to the convention centers, which were built in the 1970s and expanded in the 1990s.

In Baltimore, the legislation will launch a round of planning and design in fiscal 2020 for additions or renovations to the city’s convention center. The measure requires the stadium authority to pay two-thirds of the cost for planning and design — estimated at $50 million — with Baltimore paying for the final one-third. It also redefines the convention center site’s boundaries to include a space where the Sheraton Hotel currently sits.

The new planning and design work will be separate from the second…