Athletic field may replace unbuilt Tysons hotel

To become the livable community that Fairfax County wants, Tysons needs the amenities that residents expect. Those basic provisions — parks, schools, street grids — are generally proffered by the developers who are ever-so-slowly converting Tysons’ network of suburban office parks into live, work and play communities.

The latest case comes from PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB), which is proposing to nix an approved but unbuilt hotel on Boone Boulevard, west of its intersection with Gallows Road, in favor of an athletic field. The field pitch coincides with the larger PS Business Parks application to rezone the former West-Park Business Park for multiple residential-over-retail buildings.

The proposed 2.5-acre field, PS Business Parks writes in its application to Fairfax County, will meet the athletic field expectations associated with its redevelopment of the 39-acre business park, now known as The Mile. The Mile’s first residential building, Highgate, opened in 2017. It was built…