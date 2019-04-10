As Victory Center goes, so goes the neighborhood

Alexandria officials and nearby property owners are hopeful the pending sale of Victory Center will set the stage for a larger revitalization of the city’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor. The 606,921-square-foot building is a half-mile from…

Alexandria officials and nearby property owners are hopeful the pending sale of Victory Center will set the stage for a larger revitalization of the city’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor.

The 606,921-square-foot building is a half-mile from the Van Dorn Metro station, in a part of the city long eyed for job-creating office uses. Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said he is encouraged that Stonebridge Associates will pursue prospective tenants including federal agencies rather than moving to repurpose or redevelop the building for other uses.

“Just getting that property back to productive use has been a significant priority for the city for a while. It’s a significant portion of our vacant real estate,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said. “I think it’s a really important property for us. It’s one that’s had some bad luck over the years.”

In 2017, Colliers reported Victory Center accounted for 18 percent of Alexandria’s overall vacant office space.

The building at 5001 Eisenhower Ave.…