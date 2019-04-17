Artemis Real Estate Partners closes its largest fund ever

Artemis Real Estate Partners has closed out its third and largest fund to date after raising just over $1 billion for value-add projects in the D.C. area and beyond. Artemis Fund III officially closed in…

Artemis Real Estate Partners has closed out its third and largest fund to date after raising just over $1 billion for value-add projects in the D.C. area and beyond.

Artemis Fund III officially closed in mid-March, exceeding the firm’s target by $250 million, with Greater Washington expected to play a significant role in the fund’s future assets. Artemis hopes to leverage around $3 billion in real estate deals such as forming joint ventures with others or taking on additional debt.

Among its local deals, the Chevy Chase-based Artemis teamed up with MRP Realty in September to acquire Fannie Mae’s Worldgate Drive properties for nearly $45 million. The company, co-founded by Deborah Harmon and former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, has invested in 16 assets in the D.C. region, including office, multifamily, healthcare and mixed-use properties.

The company continues to view Greater Washington favorably, and it will continue to seek out investments in the area, a company representative…