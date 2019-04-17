202
Artemis Real Estate Partners closes its largest fund ever

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 17, 2019 11:12 am 04/17/2019 11:12am
Artemis Real Estate Partners has closed out its third and largest fund to date after raising just over $1 billion for value-add projects in the D.C. area and beyond.

Artemis Fund III officially closed in mid-March, exceeding the firm’s target by $250 million, with Greater Washington expected to play a significant role in the fund’s future assets. Artemis hopes to leverage around $3 billion in real estate deals such as forming joint ventures with others or taking on additional debt.

Among its local deals, the Chevy Chase-based Artemis teamed up with MRP Realty in September to acquire Fannie Mae’s Worldgate Drive properties for nearly $45 million. The company, co-founded by Deborah Harmon and former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, has invested in 16 assets in the D.C. region, including office, multifamily, healthcare and mixed-use properties.

The company continues to view Greater Washington favorably, and it will continue to seek out investments in the area, a company representative…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

