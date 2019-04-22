Arlington proposes new development review fee

Arlington County staff is proposing a new fee for the acceptance and review of conceptual site plan applications, a process through which developers can get input on their projects before their formal submission. The county…

Arlington County staff is proposing a new fee for the acceptance and review of conceptual site plan applications, a process through which developers can get input on their projects before their formal submission.

The county has reviewed 22 conceptual site plans since 2016 when that specific application was created. There is no fee currently tied to them but, per an Arlington staff report, each requires about 30 days and 80 hours of review and analysis by a team of staff from four or more agencies.

“Considering the amount of effort devoted to the review,” staff writes in its report, a fee of $5,800 is proposed. If the Arlington Board agrees, acceptance of conceptual site plan applications will be suspended while application forms are revised and the fee information and additional information is posted to the county’s website.

Arlington expects the number of regular site plan submissions to triple in the coming years with the arrival of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in Crystal City…