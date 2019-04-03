Arlington consulting firm eGlobalTech acquired by California company

Pasadena, California-based Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has acquired eGlobalTech, bringing the Arlington company into the fold of its government services arm. eGlobalTech, an IT solutions, cybersecurity and management consulting firm, provides the federal government…

Pasadena, California-based Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has acquired eGlobalTech, bringing the Arlington company into the fold of its government services arm.

eGlobalTech, an IT solutions, cybersecurity and management consulting firm, provides the federal government with solutions that leverage new technologies and frameworks such as artificial intelligence, data science and cloud computing. Tetra Tech, which brought in $2.96 billion in revenue last year, will absorb the contracts of eGlobalTech’s major clients, which include the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security and the General Services Administration.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The addition of eGlobalTech and their laboratory incubator will allow us to pilot and apply exciting new techniques that incorporate artificial intelligence, data analytics and advanced cybersecurity solutions for our government and commercial customers,” Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack…