Arlington Capital Partners creates new aerospace company with latest acquisition

Chevy Chase private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners LLC has closed on the acquisition of a division of Pennsylvania-based Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI), creating a new aerospace company based in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Radius Aerospace Inc., formerly Triumph’s four fabrications businesses, has sites in Fort Worth, Texas; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Phoenix; San Diego; and Shelbyville, Indiana that encompass more than 1 million square feet of factory space. The company provides fabrications, forming and other vertically integrated products and solutions primarily to original equipment manufacturers and major aerospace and defense customers such as Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and GE Aviation.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Triumph’s fabrications businesses generated approximately $150 million in revenue during the company’s 2018 fiscal year that ended March 31, 2018.

