Arlington auto refi firm nabs $4.7M seed round from prominent investors

Arlington-based auto refinance company MotoRefi, which has grown its presence from four to more than 40 states, has completed a seed round from some high-profile investors.

MotoRefi, which finds customers auto loan refinance offers from its lending partners, received $4.7 million in a round led by Accomplice, a seed-led venture capital firm that has offices in San Francisco and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and includes AngelList, DraftKings and PillPack in its portfolio. Two other investors in the round are based in Alexandria: QED Investors, founded by Capital One Financial Corp. co-founder Nigel Morris and Motley Fool Ventures, the new venture arm of the financial advisory firm.

CEO Kevin Bennett said MotoRefi shares ties to its Alexandria backers. His company was founded in 2017 as a venture by QED Investors, whose current investment portfolio includes almost 60 companies around the world, including Credit Karma and Avant.

To assist customers, MotoRefi follows “the grandma test,”…