Applied Insight adds former Phacil CFO, moves headquarters

After acquiring two contractors in February to bolster its cloud computing and analytics offerings, Applied Insight LLC solidified its executive leadership Thursday with a new chief financial officer and a new headquarters.

The now-Tysons-based technology contractor tapped former Phacil executive Mehdi Cherqaoui to serve as its CFO, among a series of C-suite moves in the wake of its purchase of Maryland technology contractors Applied Technology Group LLC and Stratus Solutions Inc.

Cherqaoui comes to AI after almost four years as chief operating officer and CFO of Phacil Inc., helping shepherd that Arlington government IT company through an employee stock ownership plan in 2016. He also saw stints at Arlington defense contractor PAE and as a director of mergers and acquisitions within KPMG’s transaction services practice, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“When Mehdi and I first got together, we had dinner and were finishing each other’s sentences,” said AI CEO John Hynes.…