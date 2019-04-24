202
Apple permitted to start stocking flagship store, training employees

April 24, 2019
The District has granted Apple Inc. a conditional certificate of occupancy to start training employees and stocking its flagship store slated to open at D.C.’s historic Carnegie Library later this spring.

The permit, issued April 23, gives Apple 45 days — until June 3 — to carry out those tasks. This means an official certificate of occupancy should be imminent.

The WBJ previously reported that the 19,000-square-foot store was slated to open “in late spring 2019 after completion and the required startup sequencing.”

An Apple spokeswoman said there is no confirmed opening date. Events D.C., which owns the Carnegie Library, referred questions to Apple.

The Carnegie Apple store will join Georgetown as D.C.’s only Apple retail centers. Apple also maintains stores in Clarendon, Pentagon City, Fair Oaks, Tysons, Reston, Woodbridge and Bethesda (two stores).

