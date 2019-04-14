Ivanka Trump in Africa to promote women at work program Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016 House Democrat, treasury chief bicker over Trump tax returns Workers’ rights are a 2020…
Ivanka Trump in Africa to promote women at work program
Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016
House Democrat, treasury chief bicker over Trump tax returns
Workers’ rights are a 2020 campaign focus this weekend
Hacker group posts hundreds of law officer records
Federal report finds ‘pervasive’ harassment at AccuWeather
Dems defend Omar after Trump retweets video against her
Trump sanctuary city idea could help migrants stay in US
Booker returns to Newark to recharge his 2020 campaign
AP FACT CHECK: Trump knew WikiLeaks until he didn’t
