202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 12:00 am 04/14/2019 12:00am
Share

Ivanka Trump in Africa to promote women at work program

Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016

House Democrat, treasury chief bicker over Trump tax returns

Workers’ rights are a 2020 campaign focus this weekend

Hacker group posts hundreds of law officer records

Federal report finds ‘pervasive’ harassment at AccuWeather

Dems defend Omar after Trump retweets video against her

Trump sanctuary city idea could help migrants stay in US

Booker returns to Newark to recharge his 2020 campaign

AP FACT CHECK: Trump knew WikiLeaks until he didn’t

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!