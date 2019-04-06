202
AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019
The Latest: Beto O’Rourke says he’s focused on White House

White House statement hits Democratic candidates on Israel

Ex-Sen Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings of South Carolina dies at 97

CAIR warns of increasing Islamophobia after New York arrests

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tortured flips on border, health care

China news agency: ‘New progress’ in US trade talks

Trump: Democrats would ‘leave Israel out there’

Sanders, O’Rourke face off in Iowa; other hopefuls in NH, NV

The Latest: Trump boasts of Israel support to Jewish group

Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border

