AP Top Political News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 12:00 am 04/18/2019 12:00am
Controversy brews ahead of redacted Mueller report’s release

President who cried wolf? Real border alarms now seem hollow

Dems ask White House aide Miller to testify on immigration

Ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe won’t run for president in 2020

AP Interview: Ivanka Trump says Africa would inspire her dad

APNewsBreak: Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

Buttigieg says he’s proud of his record as South Bend mayor

O’Rourke says he gave more to charity than tax returns show

US halts recent practice of disclosing nuclear weapon total

Warren, in Utah, pledges changes in national-monument policy

