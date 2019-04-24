202
By The Associated Press April 24, 2019
White presidential candidates face ‘woke litmus test’

Julián Castro is finally running but fighting to get noticed

AP source: Biden to announce 2020 bid on Thursday

The Comey firing, as retold by the Mueller report

Tension emerges between Congress, 2020 Dems on impeachment

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s mythical view of presidents past

House Democrats wrestle with White House over investigations

Writings on gender issues magnify scrutiny of Trump Fed pick

Armed Mexican soldiers confronted US soldiers on US soil

Supreme Court struggles with Wisconsin drunken driving law

