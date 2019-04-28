202
AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 12:00 am 04/28/2019 12:00am
Trump cheers economy, criticizes Democrats at Wis. rally

The Latest: Chernow: All presidents have rough media times

Dems postpone contempt action as ex-WH staffer to testify

Democratic presidential candidates pledge to bolster unions

The Latest: Warren faults Democrats’ attention toward unions

Trump’s executive privilege strategy could mean messy fight

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s torrent of twisted claims on Russia

Trump, Japanese leader cap visit with golf outing

Trump’s ‘exoneration’ tour: What to Watch

Soccer teams provide support, solidarity for migrants in US

