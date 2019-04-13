202
By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 12:00 am 04/13/2019 12:00am
Trump campaign eyes chances to vie for states lost in 2016

House Democrat, treasury chief bicker over Trump tax returns

Workers’ rights are a 2020 campaign focus this weekend

Hacker group posts hundreds of law officer records

Dems defend Omar after Trump retweets video against her

Trump sanctuary city idea could help some immigrants

Booker seeks campaign momentum, readies for national swing

AP FACT CHECK: Trump knew WikiLeaks until he didn’t

Fashion brand ‘FUCT’ seeks trademark help from Supreme Court

As census approaches, many Arab Americans feel left out

