AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 12:00 am 04/21/2019 12:00am
Trump brushes off Romney’s criticism, points to loss in 2012

Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House

Trump’s legal team breathes a sigh, takes a victory lap

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s distortions on Mueller report

A few things you might have missed from the Mueller report

After 2 years of Russia probe drips, are you numb to it all?

Quest for food stamp data lands newspaper at Supreme Court

2020 campaign trail runs through churches in South Carolina

Trump sours on Mueller report after initial upbeat view

Democrats subpoena Mueller report amid calls for impeachment

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

