Trump brushes off Romney’s criticism, points to loss in 2012 Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House Trump’s legal team breathes a sigh, takes a victory lap AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s distortions on…
Trump brushes off Romney’s criticism, points to loss in 2012
Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House
Trump’s legal team breathes a sigh, takes a victory lap
AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s distortions on Mueller report
A few things you might have missed from the Mueller report
After 2 years of Russia probe drips, are you numb to it all?
Quest for food stamp data lands newspaper at Supreme Court
2020 campaign trail runs through churches in South Carolina
Trump sours on Mueller report after initial upbeat view
Democrats subpoena Mueller report amid calls for impeachment
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.