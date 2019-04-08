202
AP Top Political News at 4:00 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 12:00 am 04/08/2019 12:00am
Sanders finds himself in a new role: front-runner

Trump choice at Homeland Security focuses on border

Trump administration taking new steps to pressure Iran

AP FACT CHECK: Trump mocks migrants, retreats on health care

After 2016 loss, Democrats know they need white male voters

White House signals ‘never’ on tax returns

Senate GOP game plan means more Trump nominees, fewer bills

Booker raises $5 million, below other White House hopefuls

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s bad-guy talk belies migrants’ reality

Maryland House Speaker Busch dies, a Chesapeake Bay defender

