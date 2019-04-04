AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 12:00 am 04/04/2019 12:00am
APNewsBreak: White House pulls nomination to lead ICE head

Biden faces campaign-style scrutiny – before any campaign

Barr defends handling of Mueller’s Russia report

O’Rourke compares Trump’s immigrant rhetoric to Third Reich

The $1 billion ask: Trump all-in on fundraising for 2020

Trump choice of Herman Cain for Fed board could face hurdles

ACLU seeks to stop Trump on border wall funding

Cohen asks lawmakers to help keep him out of prison

The Latest: Pelosi says Democrats to sue over Trump’s wall

Trump backs off border shutdown but threatens auto tariffs

