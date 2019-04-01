AP Top Political News at 11:10 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 12:00 am 04/01/2019 12:00am
Disaster aid stalls in Senate amid fight over Puerto Rico

Biden team blasts ‘trolls’ amid scrutiny over behavior

Long before accusing Biden, Flores called out harassment

Trump team overruled 25 clearance denials, official says

AP sources: Trump considers adding ‘immigration czar’

Trump calls for new focus on hiring former prisoners

Harris says she’s raised more than $12 million for campaign

4th ranked House leader seeks US Senate seat in New Mexico

US stops F-35 fighter jet parts delivery to Turkey

Avenatti confident ‘justice will be done’ in his fraud case

