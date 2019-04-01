AP Top Political News at 11:10 p.m. EDT

Disaster aid stalls in Senate amid fight over Puerto Rico Biden team blasts ‘trolls’ amid scrutiny over behavior Long before accusing Biden, Flores called out harassment Trump team overruled 25 clearance denials, official says AP…
Disaster aid stalls in Senate amid fight over Puerto Rico
Biden team blasts ‘trolls’ amid scrutiny over behavior
Long before accusing Biden, Flores called out harassment
Trump team overruled 25 clearance denials, official says
AP sources: Trump considers adding ‘immigration czar’
Trump calls for new focus on hiring former prisoners
Harris says she’s raised more than $12 million for campaign
4th ranked House leader seeks US Senate seat in New Mexico
US stops F-35 fighter jet parts delivery to Turkey
Avenatti confident ‘justice will be done’ in his fraud case
