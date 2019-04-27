202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 12:00 am 04/27/2019 12:00am
Share

2020 candidates to pitch working-class credentials to union

Trump’s ‘exoneration’ tour: What to Watch

Biden entry sparks a sharper edge to Democratic race

Joe Biden’s 2020 opening act: Rocky but lucrative

Trump tells NRA he’s withdrawing from arms trade treaty

Trump upbeat on potential for US-Japan trade deal

College hoops champs Virginia won’t be visiting White House

US raises travel warning after Sri Lanka suicide bombings

Gillibrand: NY Gov. Cuomo can endorse ‘whoever he likes’

Pentagon expected to send about 300 more troops to border

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!