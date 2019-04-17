202
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 12:00 am 04/17/2019 12:00am
Buttigieg to Democrats: Don’t get bogged down zinging Trump

Trump vetoes measure to end US involvement in Yemen war

Stars from Willie Nelson to Anna Wintour donate to 2020 Dems

What you won’t see in the Mueller report

Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond

US to allow lawsuits over properties seized by Castro’s Cuba

Trump predicts Biden, Sanders will be 2020 Dem ‘finalists’

Iowa flooding presents campaign challenge for some 2020 Dems

Fox draws nearly 2.6 million viewers for Sanders town hall

Advisory group recommends changes to migrant processing

