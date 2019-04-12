202
AP Top Political News at 9:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 12:00 am 04/12/2019 12:00am
Charging Assange reflects dramatic shift in US approach

Buttigieg, once cordial to Pence, now critical amid campaign

Trump ‘strongly looking’ at releasing migrants in Dem cities

The Latest: DHs denies Trump urged ‘anything illegal’

Mueller grand jury witness asks appeals court for rehearing

The Latest: Trump says America must win race to build 5G

Lobbyist gets probation in case spun off from Russia probe

Secret Service: man lit jacket on fire outside White House

Court won’t immediately stop wait-in-Mexico asylum policy

Trump tweets video edited to suggest Omar dismissive of 9/11

