AP Top Political News at 3:25 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 12:00 am 04/07/2019 12:00am
US to designate Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s bad-guy talk belies migrants’ reality

After 2016 loss, Democrats know they need white male voters

Chief of staff says Dems will ‘never’ see Trump tax returns

Senate GOP game plan means more Trump nominees, fewer bills

Dems follow all compass directions to make pitches to voters

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s tortured flips on border, health care

Trump: Democrats would ‘leave Israel out there’

Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border

A 2016 hangover: Some Bernie Sanders supporters still upset

