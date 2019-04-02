AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 12:00 am 04/02/2019 12:00am
Trump: NATO members must do more to raise defense spending

Trump eases up on border shutdown threat

Lightfoot says Chicago mayoral victory means ‘a city reborn’

McConnell shuts the door on Trump health care push

The Latest: DHS likens border issues to Category 5 hurricane

‘Pretend you have a cold’: Pelosi advises Biden on women

Democrats reject Trump’s domestic spending cuts

Trump team and China resume uphill effort to end trade rift

GOP tries to push vote on bill on babies surviving abortions

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates hurricane aid for Puerto Rico

