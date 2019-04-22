202
AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 12:00 am 04/22/2019 12:00am
Buttigieg scrambles to turn 2020 buzz into momentum

AP sources: US to sanction nations for importing Iranian oil

Trump called on spy chiefs for help as Mueller probe began

Giuliani says not wrong to take information from Russians

Harris’ campaign focuses on black colleges for support

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, AG spread untruths on Mueller report

Accuracy at core of Supreme Court case over census question

Trump brushes off Romney’s criticism, points to loss in 2012

Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House

Trump’s legal team breathes a sigh, takes a victory lap

