AP Top Political News at 2:36 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 12:00 am 04/10/2019 12:00am
Sanders’ adds long-term care to his ‘Medicare for All’ plan

The Latest: Trump vents about gangs, trafficking at border

Trump says only 1 person is in charge of immigration: Him

Sen. Elizabeth Warren raises $6 million in first quarter

Rosen defends qualifications at Senate Judiciary hearing

The Latest: Barr doesn’t know if Mueller backs his summary

Trump says he won’t deliver tax returns to Congress

Trump aiming to make it harder for states to block pipelines

Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade

Barr says ‘I think spying did occur’ on Trump campaign

