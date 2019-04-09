202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 12:00 am 04/09/2019 12:00am
Share

Inside 12 days of turmoil that shook Homeland Security

As Mueller release nears, White House renews attacks

Nielsen exit comes amid larger shake-up at Homeland Security

IRS commissioner to face lawmakers on Trump tax returns

US labels elite Iran force a foreign terrorist organization

California Rep. Swalwell joins Democratic presidential race

Gillibrand aims for 2020 breakthrough moment in town hall

Dem activists eye a 2020 focus beyond ‘getting rid of Trump’

Lobbyist who cooperated in Russia probe asks for probation

Acting appointments help Trump avoid saying ‘You’re hired’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!