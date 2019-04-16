202
By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 12:00 am 04/16/2019 12:00am
Democrats raise $75M so far, signaling a drawn-out fight

Redaction nation: US history brims with partial deletions

Redacted Mueller report expected to be released on Thursday

Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of long-awaited tax returns

Trump targets legal, illegal immigration in latest push

Mourners gather for funeral of SC’s Ernest ‘Fritz” Hollings

Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago denied bail

Words and consequences: A look at the Omar and Trump feud

2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns

Democrats subpoena banks as they probe Trump finances

