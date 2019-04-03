202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 12:00 am 04/03/2019 12:00am
Share

‘He hugs everybody’: Women divided over defense of Biden

House committee seeks interview with key inaugural planner

LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot’s win, rise of ‘Mayor Pete’

Lightfoot’s win stirs hope for change in a divided Chicago

Biden: I’ll be more mindful of respecting personal space

The Latest: Trump unconcerned about Chinese woman’s arrest

Potential 2020 candidate Bennet says he has prostate cancer

Mar-a-Lago arrest spotlights security risks at Trump estate

House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report

Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!