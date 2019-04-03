AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

‘He hugs everybody’: Women divided over defense of Biden House committee seeks interview with key inaugural planner LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot’s win, rise of ‘Mayor Pete’ Lightfoot’s win stirs hope for change in a…
‘He hugs everybody’: Women divided over defense of Biden
House committee seeks interview with key inaugural planner
LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot’s win, rise of ‘Mayor Pete’
Lightfoot’s win stirs hope for change in a divided Chicago
Biden: I’ll be more mindful of respecting personal space
The Latest: Trump unconcerned about Chinese woman’s arrest
Potential 2020 candidate Bennet says he has prostate cancer
Mar-a-Lago arrest spotlights security risks at Trump estate
House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report
Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.