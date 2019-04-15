202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:14 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:00 am 04/15/2019 12:00am
Share

Omar cites death threats, says Trump must not encourage them

Unions pushing for pocketbook proposals from 2020 Democrats

Joe Biden resumes role as one of nation’s top eulogists

Body of Ernest ‘Fritz” Hollings lies in repose at SC Capitol

APNewsBreak: Trump building up a campaign cash advantage

Sanders pitches a tougher line than Trump on GM closures

AP FACT CHECK: Trump camp suggests AG found illegal spying

White House: Migrants to sanctuary cities not a top choice

Trump using Tax Day visit to Minnesota to tout 2017 tax cuts

Sen. Gillibrand raises $3M in first quarter for 2020 race

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!