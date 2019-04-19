Animals take over part of Capitol Crossing as placeholders

Animals have invaded the first of two office buildings at the Capitol Crossing project being developed atop the Center Leg Freeway — or at least it might seem that way at first glance. An elephant,…

An elephant, an orangutan and a penguin are among nine animal statues developer Property Group Partners quietly installed on the ground floor of the 12-story, 450,000-square-foot office building at 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, with the hope of generating additional interest, and signed leases. The American Petroleum Institute is the only tenant that has signed on to lease space in that building, though coworking space provider WeWork is said to be close to a deal for more than 100,000 square feet.

PGP President Jeffrey Sussman, in a statement, said the goal of the installation is to raise awareness for the project and neighborhood as well as to create some levity. The statues, designed by artist Evi Lution, PGP says, are made of fiberglass and resin.

“These animals will be the first in a series of art…