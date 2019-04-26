Amazon will make one-day shipping the new standard

Amazon plans to cut the delivery time guaranteed to Prime members in half, the Seattle-based company’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky revealed Thursday. Free two-day shipping has helped Amazon lure customers to the company’s Prime…

Free two-day shipping has helped Amazon lure customers to the company’s Prime membership program, but competing retailers have started to keep up.

Amazon has been experimenting with shipping speeds, from two-day, to one-day, to same day and two-hour deliveries through Prime Now and stores such as Amazon Go.

Olsavsky said that Amazon has expanded the number of ZIP codes eligible for one-day shipping, but the process will take a “significant amount of time to achieve.”

The company is working on improving its logistics network, he said, and is collaborating with transportation partners including the U.S. Postal Service.

While Amazon offers faster shipping for some items, Olsavsky said the vast majority of goods sold through the retailer are available through two-day shipping.

