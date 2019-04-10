Amazon will help turn Crystal City into a ‘teeming metropolis,’ Vornado chairman says

Amazon.com Inc.’s plans to establish a second headquarters in Crystal City will change everything for the Arlington County submarket, according to one top official representing HQ2’s official landlord and development partner. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:…

Amazon.com Inc.’s plans to establish a second headquarters in Crystal City will change everything for the Arlington County submarket, according to one top official representing HQ2’s official landlord and development partner.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Chairman and CEO Steven Roth, in his annual letter to shareholders released Friday, touted the massive transformation he believes will come to the area as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) builds out its new home. Vornado spun the real estate, along with nearly all of its other D.C. properties, into a separate company that was merged in July 2017 with The JBG Cos. to form JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS). Roth is also chairman of the board at JBG Smith, which is providing the buildings and land for HQ2 under freshly executed lease and sale agreements.

“Amazon, and its 25,000 employees, coming to Crystal City will change everything,” Roth wrote in the letter. “Crystal City will become a teeming metropolis of apartments, shops and offices.”

Rather…