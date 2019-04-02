Amazon to takes steps — more than 500, in fact — to shed Whole Foods’ ‘Whole Paycheck’ reputation

Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to cut prices at Whole Foods stores on April 3. For the products affected, prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items throughout the store. Meat and…

Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to cut prices at Whole Foods stores on April 3.

For the products affected, prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items throughout the store. Meat and produce will get cheaper as the e-commerce giant tries to extend its own reputation for low prices and convenience to the Austin-based grocery chain often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.”

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also wants to keep up with the Jones’ — namely Walmart Inc., Kroger Co. and H-E-B in Texas — which are holding down prices.

Whole Foods’ price cuts on about 500 items were kept a secret, and even those employees who were looped in discussed the cuts with code names, The Wall Street Journal reports. Many workers were kept in the dark as the story broke, the newspaper added.

See The Wall Street Journal’s story here, but know this has been an up-and-down saga.

As of 2017, Whole Foods was the ninth-largest grocer in Greater Washington by market share, according…