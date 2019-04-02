202
Home » Latest News » Amazon to takes steps…

Amazon to takes steps — more than 500, in fact — to shed Whole Foods’ ‘Whole Paycheck’ reputation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 2, 2019 2:33 pm 04/02/2019 02:33pm
Share

Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to cut prices at Whole Foods stores on April 3.

For the products affected, prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items throughout the store. Meat and produce will get cheaper as the e-commerce giant tries to extend its own reputation for low prices and convenience to the Austin-based grocery chain often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.”

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also wants to keep up with the Jones’ — namely Walmart Inc., Kroger Co. and H-E-B in Texas — which are holding down prices.

Whole Foods’ price cuts on about 500 items were kept a secret, and even those employees who were looped in discussed the cuts with code names, The Wall Street Journal reports. Many workers were kept in the dark as the story broke, the newspaper added.

See The Wall Street Journal’s story here, but know this has been an up-and-down saga.

As of 2017, Whole Foods was the ninth-largest grocer in Greater Washington by market share, according…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!