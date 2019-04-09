Amazon said to be considering covering transit fares for Arlington workers

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering covering the full cost of transit fares for its Arlington employees, according to The Washington Post. The e-commerce giant, which just last week officially signed on with JBG Smith…

The e-commerce giant, which just last week officially signed on with JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) for office leases and purchase agreements for National Landing real estate for its second headquarters, says only a quarter of its Seattle employees commute to work by driving alone. That’s according to a Post report that looks at the many impacts of Amazon on Settle’s Central District, where it settled in 2010.

The coverage of transit fares by the company could assuage some fears that Amazon will further hamper traffic congestion problems in Greater Washington. The company has pledged to bring at least 25,000 new jobs to National Landing — a new name for parts of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard — over the next 12 years.

Virginia has also pledged to improve transit connections as part of the HQ2 project, including…