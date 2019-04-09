Amazon planning a deeper dive into alcohol sales? A D.C.-area job posting suggests so.

Amazon.com Inc. is looking for a booze business policy and lobbying expert, and it could portend a push into more alcohol sales for the online retail giant. The manager of alcohol public policy will be…

The manager of alcohol public policy will be based in Greater Washington and “will create, execute, and manage key public policy issues related to alcohol procurement and sales.”

While Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has dominated general online retail, and further expanded into the grocery business and food delivery, selling spirits has been a trickier market for the company due to state and local laws.

The job description says the hire must be able to “persuade and inform” and also work with state government and regulatory officials, trade associations and consultants.

“The Manager will assess and communicate potential administration activities back to the business and the public policy team, develop mitigation or enhancement strategies and positions, and manage and coordinate external advocacy efforts, outreach programs, and key initiatives…