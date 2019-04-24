Amazon leases more space from JBG Smith at National Landing

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has tacked on another block of space to its planned footprint at National Landing, less than a month after executing its first set of leases and purchase agreements with JBG Smith…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has tacked on another block of space to its planned footprint at National Landing, less than a month after executing its first set of leases and purchase agreements with JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) for its second headquarters.

The Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company signed a lease for 47,512 square feet at 2345 Crystal Drive and plans to move into the space in the next few months, JBG Smith announced Wednesday. The space is in addition to what it has already leased form JBG Smith for HQ2 in three other buildings, bringing the total leased to 584,512 square feet. Amazon also plans to acquire two development sites from JBG in Pentagon City, and to expand to 4 million square feet or more over time.

“Amazon’s additional investment in National Landing reflects their commitment and warm welcome they have received through our public-private partnership with Arlington County and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly said…