Amazon launches in-garage delivery

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Tuesday it would bring its “in-garage” delivery to 50 cities across the country.

The Seattle company partnered with Oak Brook, Illinois-based Chamberlain Group, which owns designers of garage door openers, on the project.

Amazon said members of its Prime service would have to buy and install a myQ Smart Garage Hub ($49.99 in a promotional deal). It said the technology connects with most garage door openers. Customers also must download the Key by Amazon app.

Then, customers choose “in-garage delivery” at checkout on Amazon.com. The company said precautions are taken at delivery, including that drivers wait until a garage door is closed before moving to the next delivery.

“Prime members have already rated Key in-home and in-car delivery 4.7 out of 5 stars,” Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer them in-garage delivery which we are confident they will find an equally convenient place to have…