Amazon announces first official HQ2 jobs

It’s a small step, but Amazon.com Inc. just announced the first round of HQ2 jobs in a blog post Monday afternoon. The five jobs — four in finance and accounting and one in human resources — are the first to be specific to the second headquarters in Crystal City.

“We are ahead of schedule and on pace to create 400 new jobs this year and a total of 25,000 over the next decade plus,” wrote Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development for HQ2, in the blog post.

While these are the first jobs with “second headquarters” in the description, Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) has been posting dozens of jobs in Greater Washington for weeks. The vast majority of those list Arlington or Ballston, a neighborhood in Arlington, as the location.

Not including these HQ2 specific listings, the company added some 31 openings on its website this month. Almost half were advertised as either “software development” or “solutions architect.” About a third of all Greater Washington Amazon jobs are…