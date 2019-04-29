Allergies at Summer Camp

Going to summer camp is a rite of passage for many children — being one with nature, developing new friendships and leaving parents behind. It often leads to fond memories for the rest of kids’…

Going to summer camp is a rite of passage for many children — being one with nature, developing new friendships and leaving parents behind. It often leads to fond memories for the rest of kids’ lives, but not if allergies or asthma turn summer camp into a summer nightmare. What can you do to make sure your child with allergies or asthma has the greatest time of their life at camp?

Here is a four-step action plan:

1. Communicate with the staff. Before sending your child to camp, talk with the staff. The camp should be able to tell you what level of physical activities will be involved, what the focus of each day will be and how meals are handled. And you need to convey your expectations. How do you want your child’s medical needs handled, what does your child require to fully participate in all activities and how should the camp handle medical emergencies? Most camps have procedures in place to help campers with medical conditions, and they require parents or a physician to fill out a medical form ahead of time. Discuss camp policies on where medications are stored and if your child will have quick access to his or her inhaler or epinephrine auto-injector. Many sleepaway camps have doctors and/or nurses on the premises, which can be very reassuring.

2. Schedule a pre-camp checkup. Once you and your camper have decided they’ll be off to camp, schedule a visit to your board-certified allergist. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology advises that if your child uses medications, or an epinephrine auto injector for severe allergic reactions, you should make sure their prescriptions are the appropriate dose for their height and weight and are up-to-date. Work with your allergist to get the correct supply of needed medications, and send them in their original bottles. Some camps won’t allow your camper to use their medication if it’s not packaged correctly. Double-check expiration dates on existing supplies.

3. Find out what’s in the “mystery meat.” If your child with food allergies is ready to go away to camp, she’s probably learned how to speak up and watch out for herself. Does your child understand how to be on the lookout for food allergens? Does he always carry his epinephrine autoinjector, and a spare? You’ll need to talk with the kitchen staff in advance, and alert counselors and the medical staff to foods that will cause an allergic reaction. Tell your camper to make sure camp friends know about their food allergy so if a reaction happens, they can be prepared to help. To be on the safe side, an allergen identification bracelet is a must. Even if you have warned the staff, not all of them will know your child by sight; identification can help others around your child be aware of his or her allergies.

4. Steer clear of anything that stings or causes rashes. If your child is allergic to stinging insects, alert the medical staff and ensure your child has his or her epinephrine auto injector in case of emergency. When outdoors, children may come into contact with plants like poison ivy and oak. Teach him or her how to identify these poisonous plants so severe skin rashes don’t spoil summer camp. Lastly, don’t forget to pack sunscreen. Most campers will be spending a lot of time outside, so it’s important to prevent them from getting a nasty, skin damaging sunburn by using age-appropriate sunscreen.

Whether it’s a day camp or sleepaway camp, following these tips will make sure that your child has great fun in the summertime, and you can sleep worry free.

