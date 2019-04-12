202
Alleged terror plot brings security into focus for National Harbor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 12, 2019 11:32 am 04/12/2019 11:32am
Thousands of visitors flock to National Harbor each day, transforming the development into one of the most bustling areas across Greater Washington — but all of that foot traffic has also allegedly attracted the worst kind of attention.

Federal prosecutors revealed earlier this week that they’d arrested a Maryland man who they believe was planning to plow a rented van into crowds at National Harbor. Officials said the man was inspired by similar terror attacks across the country, and chose the Prince George’s County development after initially spending time scouting Washington Dulles International Airport.

The incident has proven to be a chilling reminder for executives with Peterson, National Harbor’s master developer, of the value of preparing for every possible scenario.

Kent Digby, the company’s executive vice president and senior asset manager at National Harbor, says his security team already reviews every incident on the property, no matter how small, to see how they…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

