Alexandria park to transition to winter wonderland with ice rink installation

The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is planning to make Cameron Run Regional Park operational year-round with a new Winter Village attraction set to open in November.

NOVA Parks issued a letter of intent to Precision Ice Rinks to construct a portable ice rink at the 26-acre Alexandria park, located at 4001 Eisenhower Ave. Precision’s bid of $161,395 came in response to a request for proposals NOVA Parks issued in February.

The RFP requires Precision to construct an 80-foot by 65-foot portable refrigerated ice rink floor and refrigeration control system that will be suitable for outdoor ice from November to February. NOVA Parks wants the project completed by Nov. 1 in time for the Nov. 15 debut of the Winter Village, an attraction likely to include static light displays, a kids light maze, retail, photo ops, and the park’s Paradise Play feature, with ice skating as the centerpiece.

NOVA Parks has two other holiday light shows — Winter Walk of Lights and the Bull Run Festival…