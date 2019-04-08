After old plans scuttled, Sunrise renews efforts to build new senior living center in McLean

After striking out two years ago, Sunrise Senior Living is taking another crack at opening a new facility in McLean. The Tysons-based company has filed plans with Fairfax County proposing a new assisted living facility…

After striking out two years ago, Sunrise Senior Living is taking another crack at opening a new facility in McLean.

The Tysons-based company has filed plans with Fairfax County proposing a new assisted living facility with 140 beds at 1515 Chain Bridge Road.

The 2.3-acre site is currently home to a three-story medical office building, and Sunrise is envisioning replacing it with a similarly sized facility offering around-the-clock care for seniors. The plans also call for the replacement of the existing surface parking lot on the site with an acre of open space and an underground garage.

The new facility would be the company’s second in McLean, and would be located just a few minutes’ drive from the Kirby Road site that Sunrise previously targeted for a new assisted living center. The company spent years on that 90-bed project, only to see it fail in the face of fierce neighborhood opposition, with many living nearby saying the facility was out of step with area’s residential character.

