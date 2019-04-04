Advantia is on a buying spree. This time it’s a local telehealth startup.

Arlington women’s health group Advantia Health LLC has acquired D.C. telehealth startup Pacify Health Inc. The acquisition, announced Thursday, gives Advantia’s 430,000-patient network access to Pacify’s mobile platform, which connects them with maternal and pediatric…

Arlington women’s health group Advantia Health LLC has acquired D.C. telehealth startup Pacify Health Inc.

The acquisition, announced Thursday, gives Advantia’s 430,000-patient network access to Pacify’s mobile platform, which connects them with maternal and pediatric specialists at all hours. Advantia is shooting for its patients to have access to the Pacify platform this year.

The companies declined to disclose deal terms. Advantia also filed a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission March 27 detailing a $10.99 million equity raise. On that form, the company said the equity was to be used in a business combination or acquisition. It’s unclear if the filing is related to this acquisition, and Advantia was unable to comment on the form despite repeated requests for comment.

Pacify will maintain its D.C. office for now, and its six employees will continue to work with the combined company, according to CEO Ben Lundin.

The 5-year-old Pacify, founded by Lundin and George…